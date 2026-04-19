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Mumbai airport fines ground handling services provider AIASL for aircraft damage

AIASL got fined after a dolly that got detached during ground handling operations hit and damaged a parked Gulf Air aircraft at the airport earlier this month.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 01:19 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai airport operator MIAL has penalised state-owned AIASL after a dolly that got detached during ground handling operations struck and damaged a parked Gulf Air aircraft at the airport earlier this month.

MIAL said the impact resulted in damage to the said aircraft's airframe, including damage in the forward area of the aircraft.(Bloomberg Photo/Representative Image)

Terming it a major incident that has caused serious reputational loss to the airport, Adani Group-owned MIAL has imposed a 10 lakh fine on AI Airport Services Ltd (AIASL), according to a communication accessed by PTI.

The incident that resulted in the damage of the Gulf Air aircraft happened on April 10 when AIASL personnel were engaged in towing loaded containers mounted on dollies along the head-of-stand road in the vicinity of aircraft stands.

"... while the towing operation was in progress, one of the rear dollies became detached from the preceding dolly, moved in uncontrolled manner and struck a parked aircraft belonging to Gulf Air at the airport.

The impact resulted in damage to the said aircraft's airframe, including damage in the forward area of the aircraft," MIAL said in a letter to AIASL on April 15.

There were no comments from Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) and AIASL on the issue.

Mumbai airport is one of the country's busiest airports.

 
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