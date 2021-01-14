Mumbai drug racket: More raids by NCB after arrest of Nawab Malik's son-in-law

The Narcotics Control Bureau which is investigating into drug rackets involving Mumbai's high-profile personalities, including Bollywood celebrities, carried out night-long raids on Wednesday after NCP leader and Maharashtra Cabinet minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was arrested early on Wednesday.

Sameer was called to the NCB office at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai for questioning. After several hours of questioning, he was taken into custody.

The NCB initiated the probe after WhatsApp chats of Bollywood celebrities surfaced soon after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14. The agency has questioned a number of Bollywood celebrities and arrested dozens of drug suppliers.

Sameer was summoned by the NCB after an alleged online transaction of ₹20,000 between him and one of the accused was found. NCB on January 9 seized 200 kilograms of marijuana and arrested British national Karan Sejnani from Khar and two sisters Rahila and Shaista Furniturewala from Bandra. The transaction was between Khan and Sejnani, though NCB officials have not revealed the nature of the transaction.

On Tuesday, Ramkumar Tiwari, one of the owners of Mucchad Panwala shop, a famous pan shop frequented by Bollywood celebrities, was arrested. His brother Jaishankar Tewari, who is actually known as Muchhad panwala, was also interrogated by the NCB officials. Their names cropped up in connection with Sejnani. Ramkumar Tiwari, however, has got bail.

