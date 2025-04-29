Mumbai: Level-III fire breaks out at Bandra mall

Just a day after a massive fire broke out in the Enforcement Directorate's office building in south Mumbai, a blaze erupted at a Croma showroom in Bandra West's Link Square Mall early on Tuesday. No casualties have been reported so far. The fire was reported at 4:11 am and was declared as a Level-III fire by the Mumbai Fire Brigade by around 4:49 am.(Screengrab/X/@ANI)

The fire, which was first reported at 4:11 am, was declared a Level-III fire by the Mumbai Fire Brigade by around 4:49 am. A civic official, as per news agency PTI, said that the blaze was confined to the basement.

Multiple agencies, including the Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, Public Works Department (PWD), and local municipal staff, are present at the scene.

ALSO READ | Fire breaks out in Super Bakery in Byculla, 4 injured

As many as 12 fire engines, nine jumbo water tankers, two breathing apparatus vans, one rescue van, and one quick response vehicle were deployed. Additionally, a 108 emergency Ambulance service was also on standby.

Officials said that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen spreading throughout the small area as firefighters used three small hose lines and 12 motor pumps to control the blaze.

ALSO READ | ‘Level-III’ fire breaks out at ED office building in South Mumbai

On Monday, a fire broke out in the Super Bakery on the Seth Motishah Lane in Byculla around 5:27 pm, resulting in four people suffering burn injuries.

The fire was caused by a gas leak and was confined to the premises of the bakery. A fire officer in-charge said, "Two of the injured were workers at the bakery and the other two are related to the owners. There was a gas leak, so they went to go check it, but the sudden fire caused them to suffer burns."

Four fire engines were deployed to the scene, and the blaze was extinguished by 6:40 pm.

On Sunday, a massive 'Level-III' blaze broke out at the multistorey Kaiser-I-Hind building, near the Grand Hotel on Currimbhoy road, in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area, which houses the ED office.

The fire which was first reported around 2:31 am was upgraded to Level-II around 3:30 am and then to Level-III around 4:17 am on Sunday.

Officials said that eight fire engines, six jumbo tankers, an aerial water tower tender, one breathing apparatus van, a rescue van, a quick response vehicle, and an ambulance were deployed to the scene.

(with PTI, ANI inputs)