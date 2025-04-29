Fire breaks out in Super Bakery in Byculla, 4 injured

MUMBAI: Four people suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in the Super Bakery on the Seth Motishah Lane in Byculla at around 5.27pm. The fire was caused by a gas leak and was confined to the bakery premises. Firefighters at the site after a fire broke out at Super Bakery, in Mumbai, Monday, April 28, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_28_2025_000429A) (PTI)

“Two of the injured were workers at the bakery and the other two are related to the owners,” said a fire officer in charge. “There was a gas leak, so they went to go check it, but the sudden fire caused them to suffer burns.”

Four fire engines were deployed and the fire was extinguished by 6.40pm

All the injured were taken to Masina Hospital. Jubved Sidhique, 25, sustained 15% burns and Jabril Ahemad, 23, suffered 20% burns. Both were in stable conditions.

The other two, Jayesh Parekh, 46, with 25-30% burns and Shariar Reisi, 36, with 35-40% burns, were transferred to Bhatia Hospital, where their condition is awaited.