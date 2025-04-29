Fire breaks out in Super Bakery in Byculla, 4 injured
MUMBAI: Four injured in Super Bakery fire caused by a gas leak; two workers, two relatives. Fire extinguished, conditions of injured being monitored.
MUMBAI: Four people suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in the Super Bakery on the Seth Motishah Lane in Byculla at around 5.27pm. The fire was caused by a gas leak and was confined to the bakery premises.
“Two of the injured were workers at the bakery and the other two are related to the owners,” said a fire officer in charge. “There was a gas leak, so they went to go check it, but the sudden fire caused them to suffer burns.”
Four fire engines were deployed and the fire was extinguished by 6.40pm
All the injured were taken to Masina Hospital. Jubved Sidhique, 25, sustained 15% burns and Jabril Ahemad, 23, suffered 20% burns. Both were in stable conditions.
The other two, Jayesh Parekh, 46, with 25-30% burns and Shariar Reisi, 36, with 35-40% burns, were transferred to Bhatia Hospital, where their condition is awaited.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.