Mumbai housing society where remains of Saraswati were found being sanitised; foul smell persists

Akashdeep Building at Mumbai's Mira Road where the remains of Saraswati Vaidya's roasted, cooked body parts were recovered was sanitised on Saturday as the foul smell persisted days after all the body parts were taken out and Saraswati's husband Manoj Sane was arrested on charges of killing her. The couple used to live at a 2BHK on the 7th floor. The entire complex was sanitised as the residents were still complaining of the abominable smell which permeated housing society after the grisly 'murder' was recovered. Pratap Aswal, the secretary of the society, said the management has decided to go for strict verification of the tenants' identity and background after this case emerged. Read | Mumbai murder: Porn sites notes; online tips for body disposal. What cops found from Manoj Sane

Mumbai murder: Mystery over motive, background of Manoj and Saraswati

Manoj Sane and Saraswati Vaidya have been living in this Mira Road (Left) flat since 2017

The issue of strict background checks arose as the neighbours of the society were not aware that 56-year-old Manoj Sane and 32-year-old Saraswati Vaishya were married. The couple kept to themselves and their immediate neighbours who lived on the same floor did not know much about them -- though Manoj and Saraswati were living there for several years.

Following the smell, the residents of the adjacent flats were sure that it was coming from Manoj Sane's flat. They knocked on the door, but there was no response. They also found a smell of room freshener which was masking the foul smell coming from Manoj Sane's flat. When cops came, they had to break into the flat where they found remains of body parts kept in utensils. The victim's feet were in the kitchen ready to be boiled.

The residents on Saturday said they were yet to come out of the shock and were scared to move around.

The accused has not admitted to having murdered Saraswati but said she committed suicide which scared him and he was desperate to get rid of the body. He got a tree cutter and chopped up the body, then boiled them and roasted them to separate the flesh and the bones. He apparently fed some pieces to stray dogs as neighbours saw him feeding dogs which he never did earlier.

How to prevent corpse from decomposing and smelling, Manoj searched online

In another eerie similarity between the Mumbai Mira Road case and Delhi's Shraddha Walkar case, Manoj too looked online for ways to prevent a corpse from decomposing and smelling. Police said Manoj frequented porn sites but could not remember the names and hence wrote them down. Manoj told police he was tested HIV positive in 2008 and had no physical relationship with Vaidya.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.