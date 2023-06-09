Mumbai Mira Road murder: Manoj and Saraswati were husband-wife, claim victim's sisters

The three sisters of 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Manoj Sane told the police on Friday that Saraswati and Manoj were not live-in partners but husband and wife. The marriage was possibly kept a secret because of their age gap. Manoj Sane is 56 years old while Saraswati was 32. It is not yet known when the duo got married. They got married in a temple, DCP Jayant Bajbale said. "They did not inform many people about the marriage because of their age difference," the DCP said adding that the DNA of the remains of Saraswati's body will be matched with the three sisters. Read | Mumbai Mira Road murder accused claims to be HIV+, says Saraswati was possessive: Report Manoj Sane and Saraswati Vaidya moved to this Mira Road flat (left) in 2017

The horrific incident in which 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya was believed to be murdered by 56-year-old Manoj Sane took a new twist on Friday with these new details emerging.

Manoj-Saraswati: Not uncle, not live-in partner, but husband wife

The alleged murder was reported to the police by neighbours who found a strong, foul smell coming from Manoj and Saraswati's flat. To the neighbours, Manoj and Saraswati were a live-in couple who never mingled with anyone. A worker at the orphanage where Saraswati grew up said Saraswati told them that she was living in Mumbai with his uncle. After police arrested Manoj Sane, Sane told police that Saraswati was like his daughter and he had no physical relationship with him. After recording the statements of the three sisters, police on Friday claimed Manoj and Saraswati were husband and wife, Saraswati's sisters claimed.

Murder or suicide?

Manoj Sane has not yet admitted to having killed Saraswati Vaidya though he said he was trying to get rid of the body. Police said he bought a tree cutter with which he chopped up Saraswati's body into pieces. Then he boiled and roasted them and probably fed them to dogs as neighbours found him feeding stray dogs which he never did before.

