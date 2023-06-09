‘Living with uncle…owns cloth mills': What Mumbai murder victim told orphanage

The 32-year-old woman who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner in suburban Mumbai grew up in an orphanage in Ahmednagar. Saraswati Vaidya was living with Manoj Sane, 56, for nine years but had told the orphanage that she was living with her maternal uncle in Mumbai, reported NDTV. Accused Manoj Sane being bought to Thane sessions court in the killing of Saraswati Vaidya, in Thane on Thursday.(ANI)

According to an employee of Jankibai Apte Balikashram in Ahmednagar, Vaidya had said her uncle was extremely rich and owned cloth mills.

"She told us that her uncle stays in Mumbai, and I stay with him. She told us that the man owns cloth mills and is extremely rich," Anu Salve, the employee at the orphanage, told NDTV.

Salve said Vaidya seemed unhappy during her last visit to the orphanage two years ago.

Vaidya was living in Borivali when she met Manoj Sane at a ration shop where he worked in 2014. They both belonged to the same community, and were single. They started meeting often. Vaidya, a school dropout with little career prospects, grew increasingly dependent on Sane. The couple moved in together in the Mira Road flat three years ago.

Sane was arrested after the chopped and boiled body parts of Vaidya were recovered from a flat in Maharashtra’s Thane district. He allegedly killed Vaidya and then used an electric saw to hack her body into many parts. In his frantic efforts to evade detection, Sane pressure-cooked some body parts, roasted others, and ground some more in a mixer and fed them to stray dogs.

The accused, however, have offered contradictory stories to the police. He initially claimed that his partner died by suicide on June 4 by consuming poison and he tried to dispose of the body fearing he might be charged with abetment.

He later said that the two of them had had a fight as he suspected Vaidya of having affairs.

“Investigation is underway and the pieces of the body recovered from the house have been sent to JJ Hospital for postmortem. We have doubts about his claim of suicide,” police said.

