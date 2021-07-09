Mumbai, Hyderabad airports prepare for resumption of UAE flights: Report

Ahead of resuming flight services to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), airports in India are preparing contingency measures to cut the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in their premises, reports said, adding that a rush of passengers headed for Dubai and other parts of the Gulf nation is to be expected once the flights become operation. According to a report by Gulf News, the international airports at Mumbai and Hyderabad are gearing up for the UAE flight services, equipped with rapid PCR and lab testing.

Flights to Dubai were set to resume on June 23 but were later rescheduled owing to the coronavirus disease situation. The UAE first suspended air travel to and from India in April as the latter battled a devastating second wave of Covid-19; the ban was later extended till July 6. According to the latest updates, flights from India to Dubai and Abu Dhabi are set to resume on July 15 and July 21.

The Mumbai airport is keeping its premises sanitised at all times and has also instituted a rapid PCR-testing facility, that provides results in just 13 minutes, reported Gulf News, citing an unnamed official of the Mumbai International Airport (MIA) familiar with the development. “We also have a lab right inside the airport to help the passengers get the report at the earliest,” the report quoted the official as saying. “We already have the facilities at the departures as well as the arrivals and we have ample counters to meet requirements,” the airport official was quoted.

On the other hand, the Hyderabad airport, too, has partnered up with Mapmygenome, a Covid-19 testing lab certified by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), the report said, adding that the coronavirus testing facility at the Hyderabad airport will operate 24 hours a day all seven days of the week.

There is no clarity yet on whether the India-UAE travel channel will once again be pushed back, the report mentioned, citing the airport spokesperson, who said that the reopening of the airline travel route will depend on timely clearance provided by the UAE government.