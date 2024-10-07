Mumbai Metro Line 3, first underground, begins operations for public today: Check timings, fare, routes

Mumbai Metro-3 or the Aqua Line – which is the city's first underground Metro service – opened for the public on Monday, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said. The Metro line connecting Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey Colony JVLR was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Mumbai Metro Line 3 opens for public today

“The metro network in Mumbai has expanded, and the ease of life of the citizens will get a boost! Congratulations to Mumbaikars on the inauguration of Aarey JVLR to BKC route under the first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 3,” Modi wrote on X after the inauguration.

Mumbai Metro Line 3: Key facts, timings, fare