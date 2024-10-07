Mumbai Metro Line 3, first underground, begins operations for public today: Check timings, fare, routes
Mumbai's first underground metro - Mumbai Metro-3 or the Aqua Line - is set to open for the public on Monday.
Mumbai Metro-3 or the Aqua Line – which is the city's first underground Metro service – opened for the public on Monday, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said. The Metro line connecting Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey Colony JVLR was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.
“The metro network in Mumbai has expanded, and the ease of life of the citizens will get a boost! Congratulations to Mumbaikars on the inauguration of Aarey JVLR to BKC route under the first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 3,” Modi wrote on X after the inauguration.
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Key facts, timings, fare
- The Mumbai Metro 3, also known as the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz line, is a 33.5 km long underground metro line - out of which only a 12.44 km stretch will be laid open to the public. It has been developed at a cost of over ₹32,000 crore.
- The Metro line consists of 10 stations: Aarey, Marol Naka, CSMIA T1 (Terminal 1), MIDC, SEEPZ, Sahar Road, CSMIA T2 (Terminal 2), Vidyanagari, Dharavi, and BKC. Nine of these stations are underground, while the Aarey station is the only grade-level (ground) station in this stretch.
- According to the MMRC, a total of 96 daily trips will be conducted on this line. Each metro train can accommodate over 2,000 passengers. The line is set to operate at a maximum speed of 85 kmph, with an average running speed of 35 kmph.
- The Mumbai Metro Line 3 will operate from 6:30 am to 10:30 pm on weekdays and from 8:30 am to 10:30 pm on weekends. The fares will range from ₹10 to ₹50. Commuters can purchase metro tickets via an app or at physical counters. The National Common Mobility Card will also be valid across all metro lines by next month in the city.
- The Metro line, which is expected to be fully operational by June 2025, is expected to reduce vehicular traffic by as much as 6.5 lakh trips.
