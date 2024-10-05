Mumbai Metro: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Line 3 | Check fare, timings and stations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Mumbai’s first underground Metro, the Aqua Line (Mumbai Metro 3), on Saturday. Phase 1 of the Aqua line that covers Colaba to Seepz Metro has become operational today. Mumbai’s Aqua line will run between Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ (X)

The aqua line will also pass through the Aarey-JVLR-BKC stretch. At least 96 daily trips using 9 trains will operate within 10 stations. The fares in this segment will range from ₹10 to ₹50, with services available from 6:30 AM to 10:30 PM on weekdays and 8:30 AM onwards on weekends.

All about Mumbai Metro 3

The Mumbai Metro 3 or the Aqua Line is a 33.5 km long underground metro line but only a part of it -- 12.44-km stretch-- was inaugurated today. It is also called the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz line. The corridor consists of 10 stations.

In the beginning, nine trains consisting of eight coaches each will be put into service. A total of 96 daily trips will be conducted on this line. Each metro train can accommodate over 2,000 passengers.

Mumbai Metro Line 3: Total Stations

The 10 stations at the Aqua line are - Aarey, Marol Naka, CSMIA T1 (Terminal 1), MIDC, SEEPZ, Sahar Road, CSMIA T2 (Terminal 2), Vidyanagari, Dharavi, and BKC.

Out of the 10 stations, nine are underground while the Aarey station is the only grade-level (ground) station in this stretch.

Mumbai Metro Line 3: Timings and fares

The operational hours of the Mumbai Metro 3 line on weekdays will be from 6:30 AM to 10:30 PM, while on weekends, the operations will begin at 8:30 AM with the same closing time.

Fares will range from ₹10 to ₹50. Commuters can purchase metro tickets via an app or at physical counters. By next month, the National Common Mobility Card will be valid across all Mumbai Metro lines.

The Metro 3 corridor has been developed at a cost of over ₹32,000 crore and is expected to be fully operational by June 2025.