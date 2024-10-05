Menu Explore
Mumbai Metro: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Line 3 | Check fare, timings and stations

ByHT News Desk
Oct 05, 2024 07:47 PM IST

The fares in the Mumbai Aqua line will range from ₹10 to ₹50, with services available from 6:30 AM to 10:30 PM on weekdays and 8:30 AM onwards on weekends.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Mumbai’s first underground Metro, the Aqua Line (Mumbai Metro 3), on Saturday. Phase 1 of the Aqua line that covers Colaba to Seepz Metro has become operational today.

Mumbai’s Aqua line will run between Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ (X)
Mumbai’s Aqua line will run between Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ (X)

The aqua line will also pass through the Aarey-JVLR-BKC stretch. At least 96 daily trips using 9 trains will operate within 10 stations. The fares in this segment will range from 10 to 50, with services available from 6:30 AM to 10:30 PM on weekdays and 8:30 AM onwards on weekends.

All about Mumbai Metro 3

The Mumbai Metro 3 or the Aqua Line is a 33.5 km long underground metro line but only a part of it -- 12.44-km stretch-- was inaugurated today. It is also called the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz line. The corridor consists of 10 stations.

READ | Mumbai Metro 3: Merging of aqua line with other modes of transport to take a month

In the beginning, nine trains consisting of eight coaches each will be put into service. A total of 96 daily trips will be conducted on this line. Each metro train can accommodate over 2,000 passengers.

Mumbai Metro Line 3: Total Stations

The 10 stations at the Aqua line are - Aarey, Marol Naka, CSMIA T1 (Terminal 1), MIDC, SEEPZ, Sahar Road, CSMIA T2 (Terminal 2), Vidyanagari, Dharavi, and BKC.

READ | Mumbai Metro 3 passengers can carry extra-large suitcases

Out of the 10 stations, nine are underground while the Aarey station is the only grade-level (ground) station in this stretch.

Mumbai Metro Line 3: Timings and fares

The operational hours of the Mumbai Metro 3 line on weekdays will be from 6:30 AM to 10:30 PM, while on weekends, the operations will begin at 8:30 AM with the same closing time.

Fares will range from 10 to 50. Commuters can purchase metro tickets via an app or at physical counters. By next month, the National Common Mobility Card will be valid across all Mumbai Metro lines.

The Metro 3 corridor has been developed at a cost of over 32,000 crore and is expected to be fully operational by June 2025.

Get Current Updates on India News

Get real-time updates on the Assembly Election 2024
