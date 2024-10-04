PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth 32,800 crore in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a tour of Maharashtra on Saturday, launching a series of initiatives in Washim and Mumbai that underscore his government's focus on agricultural development and urban infrastructure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a tour of Maharashtra on Saturday. (X)

In Washim, Modi will inaugurate projects related to agriculture and animal husbandry valued at approximately ₹23,300 crore. The centrepiece of his visit will be the launch of the Banjara Virasat Museum, dedicated to showcasing the rich heritage of the Banjara community; the prime minister's itinerary includes a visit to the Jagdamba Mata Temple at Poharadevi, a deity revered by the Banjaras.

At noon, Modi will turn his attention to the agricultural sector, disbursing the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi, a financial support scheme for farmers. "This instalment, worth about ₹20,000 crore, will benefit around 9.4 crore farmers across the country," a government spokesperson said.

In addition, the prime minister will launch the fifth instalment of the NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana, distributing approximately ₹2,000 crore. He is also slated to dedicate more than 7,500 projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, collectively worth over ₹1,920 crore.

"These projects include custom hiring centres, primary processing units, warehouses, and cold storage facilities, all aimed at modernising our agricultural infrastructure," the spokesperson added.

Modi's visit to Washim will culminate with the dedication of 9,200 Farmer Producer Organisations to the nation, boasting a combined turnover of around ₹1,300 crore. He will also launch a unified genomic chip for cattle and indigenous sex-sorted semen technology, marking significant advancements in animal husbandry.

Following his engagements in Washim, the prime minister will travel to Mumbai, where he will address a public meeting in Thane. There, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects worth over ₹32,800 crore in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Key among these initiatives is the ₹12,200 crore Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project and the ₹3,310 crore Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension from Chheda Nagar to Anand Nagar in Thane. Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Phase-1 of the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area project, valued at approximately ₹2,550 crore.

The prime minister's Mumbai visit will be punctuated by a significant milestone in the city's transportation network. He will flag off the Metro 3 line, scheduled to run from the Bandra Kurla Complex station to Aarey JVLR. In a gesture symbolising his government's commitment to urban mobility, Modi will undertake a ride on the metro between the BKC and Santacruz stations.