Metro 3 passengers can carry extra-large suitcases

Mumbai: Air travellers hopping on to Mumbai Metro 3, the underground line, will be able to carry globally approved extra-large suitcases. But they may face challenges carrying the same suitcases on other, connected metro routes as X-Ray scanners installed on these routes are smaller in size.

Globally, air travellers are permitted to carry checked-in luggage measuring up to 32x21x12 inches and weighing up to 23 kgs. Stations along the Mumbai Metro 3 route have been equipped with large X-ray scanners which can accommodate suitcases of this size to ensure air travellers do not face inconvenience, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) officials told HT.

However, other operational metro routes including Metro 1 (Versova – Andheri – Ghatkopar), Metro 2A (Dahisar East – Gundavali) and Metro 7 (Dahisar East – Andheri West) have smaller sized X-Ray scanners which cannot accommodate extra-large suitcases. Thus, such luggage would have to be checked manually before commuters can travel on these routes.

“The standard size of baggage scanners is 600x400 mm. Luggage of larger dimensions is allowed only after manual checking,” said an MMRC official. Passengers may be asked to open their bags and handheld metal detectors are likely to be used to scan them, the official added.

At present, there are no plans to install larger size X-ray scanners on Metro 2A (yellow line), Metro 7 (red line) and Metro 1 (blue line).

On Metro 3, stations at terminal 1 and 2 of the international airport would be equipped with baggage trolleys to ensure passenger convenience, said officials.

“It will take at least 1.5-2 years to connect the T2 airport station with the terminal building at the forecourt level. For now, an interim arrangement has been made for passengers to walk down the pedestrian path, cross an internal road and enter the terminal building,” said Ashwini Bhide, managing director, MMRC.