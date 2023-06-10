Mumbai murder: Porn sites notes; online tips for body disposal. What cops found from Manoj Sane

Saraswati Vaidya would often "quarrel" with her live-in partner Manoj Ramesh Sane about him not being able to keep her “happy and satisfied". From his browsing history, police sources also discovered that he frequented pornographic sites, The Indian Express reported.

Manoj Sane and Saraswati Vaidya got married at a temple, Saraswati's sisters confirmed to the police.

“Since he could not remember names of porn sites he had also noted down names of 7-8 porn sites on a paper which has been seized,” the police source added.

Sane, 56, was arrested for allegedly murdering Vaidya, two days after the 32-year-old woman's body parts were found pressure-cooked and roasted inside the flat where they resided in the Mira Road area of the bustling district adjoining Mumbai. Sane, who worked at a ration shop, has now claimed Vaidya committed suicide by drinking poison and he only tried to dispose of her body by chopping it up, officials said. The accused, arrested on Thursday, also allegedly told the interrogators he was HIV-positive and never had any physical relationship with Vaidya.

The police have reportedly also seized the paper where Sane had written porn sites. The report quoted the sources as saying that the accused admitted about Vaidya complaining to him about ‘not being satisfied’.

“During the interrogation, Sane admitted that Vaidya would often complain and quarrel with him about him not being able to keep her ‘happy and satisfied’. It would also enrage her when he looked at any other woman,” the newspaper quoted sources as saying.

Manoj Sane searched online for tips to dispose of Saraswati Vaidya's body

The police investigation has also found that Sane had searched the internet for ways to dispose of a body.

When scanning his phone, the police scrolled through his browsing history and found that on June 4, the day he allegedly killed Vaidya, he searched for ideas on how to ensure that a body doesn’t start decomposing and smelling. He then chopped the body into several parts and boiled them to prevent a foul smell, The Indian Express report added.

What we know about Saraswati Vaidya and incident

Vaidya's mother had died when the sisters were very young while their father had abandoned them, the police said. The victim studied up to Class 10 at an ‘ashram’ school (school for orphans) in Ahmednagar district of western Maharashtra and came to Mumbai to reside with her relatives after turning 18.

After the couple met, Sane had arranged a job of a salesperson for her. Sane, who is in police custody till June 16, told interrogators Vaidya died on the morning of June 3 after consuming poison with foam coming out of her mouth, and fearing he would be held responsible for her death, he decided to dispose of the body.

On Wednesday (June 7), the police found Vaidya's body parts, some cooked in a pressure cooker and even roasted, inside the rented flat of the couple who were staying there since the last three years.

Sane kept the woman's chopped body parts in three buckets in their flat and tried to suppress the stench by spraying room freshener, his neighbours said on Thursday.

The crime came to light after neighbours alerted the police about a foul smell coming out of the flat. According to the FIR registered by the police, Sane not only boiled body pieces in a pressure cooker and an utensil after cutting them with a saw, but also roasted them and put them in a bucket and tub. It is suspected Vaidya died on June 4, but the case came to light on June 7.

