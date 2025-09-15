Mumbai on red alert, IMD predicts heavy rain for city, Thane and Raigad

With more rain expected over Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded its orange alert for Mumbai to a red alert. As per the warnings issued for Monday, IMD Mumbai issued an orange alert for the capital city. Heavy rain is expected over Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad after the Meteorological Department issued a red alert.( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo ))

However, as per the latest nowcast, a red alert is active for extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad till 11:15 AM.

As per this warning - 'Intense to very intense spells of rain & thunderstorm accompanied with lightning with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely" in Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Thane and Raigad.

As per the Nowcast, an orange alert for heavy rainfall is active for Pune, Ahmednagar, Beed, Palghar and Latur. Meanwhile, the rest of the state remains on a yellow alert for light rainfall.

Heavy rainfall forecast for parts of Maharashtra

On Sunday night, the city of Pune was witness to heavy rain, triggering waterlogging woes and residents to call for a closure of public offices, schools and colleges on social media.

Early Monday morning, an orange alert was issued for Pune, Thane, Raigad, Mumbai, Satara, Latur and other regions of Maharashtra due to the IMD's warning of heavy rain over the state this week.

As per the IMD, “light to moderate rain/thunderstorm at many/some places with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra & Marathawada” is expected on September 16 and “very heavy rain falls over Konkan & Goa Madhya, Maharashtra & Marathawada” on September 15.

Due to the heavy rains in the state, traffic and morning commute has already been impacted. As per reports, a monorail came to a halt in the Wadala area of Mumbai due to technical glitches on Monday morning.

"The train heading to Wadala halted. Passengers were transferred to the train coming from Chembur. The Fire Brigade came later and started their operation. Monorail officials are saying that it was a supply issue. I urge the Govt to resolve this recurring issue," Rajesh Ananda Bhojane, Ward Councillor of Ward 175, Republican Party of India (Athawale), told news agency ANI.

Last month, amid the red alert for heavy rain in Mumbai, a similar incident occured where two monorails broke down due to power supply issues. Nearly 800 passgengers were rescued from the stranded monorails in a rescue operation which took nearly two to three hours.