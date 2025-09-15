Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
Heavy rain alert in Pune, Mumbai, IMD issues warning | Check weather forecast

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 07:51 am IST

As per the warning issued by IMD, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to lash over Pune, Raigad, Satara and other areas. 

After overnight showers in the city, the India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for Pune and nearby areas of Thane, Raigad and Mumbai on Monday.

Navi Mumbai, India - Sept. 5, 2025 During rain at Koperkhairne in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, September 5, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)(HT PHOTO)
Navi Mumbai, India - Sept. 5, 2025 During rain at Koperkhairne in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, September 5, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

As per the warning issued by IMD, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to lash over Pune, Raigad, Satara and Aurangabad, for which an orange alert has been issued.

Meanwhile, for Mumbai, city and suburban, and Thane, a yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued.

Heavy rain lashes Pune, Mumbai and more

As per the Nowcast issued by the IMD, an orange alert is active for Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ahmednagar, Beed, and Latur.

As per the IMD Mumbai, a moderate to intense spell of rainfall is expected to lash over these areas, along with gusty winds and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, for Nashik, Palghar, Jalana and Nagpur a yellow alert is active for light rains.

Heavy rain to lash parts of Maharashtra

On Sunday, the weather department issued a heavy rain warning for parts of Maharashtra for this week.

"Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm at many/some places with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra & Marathawada on 16th September with very heavy falls over Konkan & Goa Madhya, Maharashtra & Marathawada 14th & 15th September," read the forecast issued by the IMD.

Late night rain in Pune also left the city waterlogged as many residents took to X (formerly Twitter) to call for closure of schools and colleges.

As per a report by TOI, IMD's Shivajinagar observatory recorded 13.8mm rain, Talegaon (15mm), Hadapsar (13.5mm) and Magarpatta (10mm).

