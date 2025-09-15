Mumbai rain live updates: Severe waterlogging hits city after downpour; IMD issues red alert

Mumbai rain live updates: Heavy rainfall in Mumbai causes waterlogging in Sion, Dadar, and Matunga on Monday.

Mumbai rain live updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ for Mumbai, forecasting very heavy rainfall in the city and neighbouring areas over the next few hours. Continuous downpours on Monday morning led to waterlogging and traffic disruptions across several parts of the city. Mumbai Traffic Police announced the closure of Andheri Subway in the early hours after one to one-and-a-half feet of rainwater had accumulated....Read More

In a nowcast issued at 8:30 am, the civic body warned of intense to very intense spells of rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, in Mumbai as well as neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts for the next three hours.

“A red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane and Ratnagiri districts, valid until 11:30 am on Monday,” an IMD Mumbai official told PTI, adding that the situation was being closely monitored and further updates would be shared.

Areas affected in Mumbai

• After heavy rain overnight and into the morning, commuters reported waterlogging on the tracks at Dadar, Kurla and Bandra stations, with local trains delayed by 10 to 15 minutes.

• Western Railway and Central Railway officials stated that suburban services were running as normal, despite continuous rain since Sunday night.

• The downpour, which began around midnight with thunder and lightning, persisted through the morning, flooding low-lying areas such as King’s Circle, Lalbaug, Worli, Dadar, Parel, Kurla and nearby localities. Potholes filled with water further worsened traffic conditions.

• The IMD forecast for the next 24 hours includes a “cloudy sky with heavy to very heavy rain” at isolated places in Mumbai and its suburbs, with chances of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, according to a civic official.

• In the 24 hours up to 8 am on Monday, the Colaba observatory recorded 134.4 mm of rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory in the suburbs registered 73.2 mm.

• Data from the civic body showed the island city received an average of 111.19 mm of rain, compared with 76.46 mm in the eastern suburbs and 74.15 mm in the western suburbs during the same period.

• The IMD also issued an ‘orange alert’ for Palghar, Pune, Ahilyanagar and Beed districts, predicting heavy rainfall there, while the rest of Maharashtra is expected to see only light showers or remain largely dry.