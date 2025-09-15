Mumbai rain live updates: Severe waterlogging hits city after downpour; IMD issues red alert
Mumbai rain live updates: Heavy rain on Monday caused widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several parts of Mumbai. In the early hours, Andheri Subway was closed after one to one-and-a-half feet of rainwater accumulated, making it unsafe for commuters.
Mumbai rain live updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ for Mumbai, forecasting very heavy rainfall in the city and neighbouring areas over the next few hours. Continuous downpours on Monday morning led to waterlogging and traffic disruptions across several parts of the city. Mumbai Traffic Police announced the closure of Andheri Subway in the early hours after one to one-and-a-half feet of rainwater had accumulated....Read More
In a nowcast issued at 8:30 am, the civic body warned of intense to very intense spells of rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, in Mumbai as well as neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts for the next three hours.
“A red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane and Ratnagiri districts, valid until 11:30 am on Monday,” an IMD Mumbai official told PTI, adding that the situation was being closely monitored and further updates would be shared.
Areas affected in Mumbai
• After heavy rain overnight and into the morning, commuters reported waterlogging on the tracks at Dadar, Kurla and Bandra stations, with local trains delayed by 10 to 15 minutes.
• Western Railway and Central Railway officials stated that suburban services were running as normal, despite continuous rain since Sunday night.
• The downpour, which began around midnight with thunder and lightning, persisted through the morning, flooding low-lying areas such as King’s Circle, Lalbaug, Worli, Dadar, Parel, Kurla and nearby localities. Potholes filled with water further worsened traffic conditions.
• The IMD forecast for the next 24 hours includes a “cloudy sky with heavy to very heavy rain” at isolated places in Mumbai and its suburbs, with chances of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, according to a civic official.
• In the 24 hours up to 8 am on Monday, the Colaba observatory recorded 134.4 mm of rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory in the suburbs registered 73.2 mm.
• Data from the civic body showed the island city received an average of 111.19 mm of rain, compared with 76.46 mm in the eastern suburbs and 74.15 mm in the western suburbs during the same period.
• The IMD also issued an ‘orange alert’ for Palghar, Pune, Ahilyanagar and Beed districts, predicting heavy rainfall there, while the rest of Maharashtra is expected to see only light showers or remain largely dry.
Mumbai rain live updates: Amid heavy rain and waterlogging, Mumbai Traffic Police announced that traffic has been suspended in both directions at the Trombay/Mankhurd railway track tunnels after 2 to 3 feet of water accumulated. The closure affects movement from Mankhurd T Junction to Maharashtra Nagar and vice versa.
Mumbai rain live updates: In the early hours of Monday, Mumbai Traffic Police announced the closure of Andheri Subway after one to one-and-a-half feet of rainwater had accumulated. In a post on X, the police said traffic at the subway in Andheri West had been shut and vehicles were being diverted via Gokhale Bridge.
Mumbai rain live updates: With the IMD issuing a ‘red alert’ and forecasting very heavy showers in Mumbai and nearby areas over the next few hours, the city witnessed disruptions after heavy rainfall overnight and in the morning. Commuters reported waterlogging on the tracks at Dadar, Kurla and Bandra stations, with local trains running 10–15 minutes late.
According to a civic official, the forecast for the next 24 hours includes a “cloudy sky with heavy to very heavy rain” at isolated places across the city and suburbs, along with possible thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph.