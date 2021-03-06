Mumbai police capable of probing Mansukh Hiren's death, says Shiv Sena

A day after the suspicious death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the SUV that was found parked near Mukesh Ambani’s residence with gelatin sticks in it, the ruling Shiv Sena said that if the home department uncovers the truth quickly it will be better for the “image and reputation” of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the Mumbai Police is capable of investigating the case and it is not only the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which can find the truth in the case.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Saturday, Raut said that if the opposition has raised some questions which are important then there they must be investigated. “The person’s death is unfortunate and shocking. People have doubts whether this is a murder or suicide and that doubt needs to be cleared at the earliest. Why was he murdered, for what reasons, who is responsible? The faster the home department brings out the truth about these questions it will be better for the image and reputation of this government,” Raut said.

Hiren, the man who came forward to say the SUV found with some explosives near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence, was a vehicle he had reported stolen on February 18, was found dead in Kalwa creek on Friday morning, hours after his family reported he was missing. Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh has transferred the case to Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Raut further said that the opposition must not make the death of the man an issue to score politically over the government. “The suspicious death of a key witness in an important case is definitely shocking, especially as it happened during the legislative session. But I think it is inappropriate for the opposition to accuse the government till the investigation is over… We all want to know the entire episode.”

The Sena leader backed the Mumbai Police and dismissed the demand for an investigation by the NIA. “The opposition has demanded that the probe must be handed over the NIA. But it is not that only they can uncover the truth. Mumbai Police is more than capable. Home minister Anil Deshmukh has handed over the probe to Anti-Terrorism Squad and all the officers in it are equipped to handle such cases.”

On leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis’ allegation that Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze was connected with the case, Raut said, “I do not think it is appropriate to take the name of an officer and speak on it.”