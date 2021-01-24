Mumbai Police nab more than 100 criminals in Operation All Out ahead of R-Day

The Mumbai Police arrested 52 absconding and wanted accused and 59 accused involved in non-bailable offences overnight Saturday during a combing operation ahead of Republic Day, officers said Sunday.

The police said they also arrested 31 externed criminals in the operations which were carried out at 223 places from Saturday night to till Sunday morning to ensure law and order situation in the city.

The exercise under “Operation All-Out” is carried out every month across the city before any major event under the guidance of Mumbai police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Joint commissioner of police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil said, “The combing operation which wstarted to maintain law and order situation in the city as well as deter habitual offenders is carried once or twice a month. This time the operation was carried out on Saturday night ahead of Republic Day”.

The combing operation carried out at 223 places and found 349 suspects allegedly involved in mobile, chain, two and four wheeler theft cases as well as those persons who had been banished from the city but had returned on the sly. On further investigation the police found 52 of them to be wanted accused who were absconding or evading arrest in cases registered against them. Sixty-six people were arrested under NDPS act while 33 were found with weapons during their arrest. Their weapons were seized.

In a drive across at 101 major locations across the city, 12 drivers were arrested under the charges of drunken driving while action was taken against 2,497 vehicle owners out of total 8,597 cars and two wheelers that were checked.

Police arrested 31 externed (preventive arrests) criminals, checked 739 hotels and lodges and deployed foot patrols at 444 sensitive locations.

“During the operation joint commissioners of law and order, DCPs, ACPs and senior inspectors of all the police stations were present and personally supervised the operations. Maximum manpower available with each police station was deployed,” said an officer who did not wish to be named.