‘Mumbai Police unprofessional, may go to court’: Bihar Police chief on officer’s quarantine

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 13:00 IST

The Bihar Police chief said on Thursday that its officer Vinay Tiwari has still not been exempted from home quarantine and that the department may consider taking the legal route on the issue.

Tiwari had gone to Mumbai in connection with an FIR registered by actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh. But as soon as he landed at Mumbai airport, Tiwari was quarantine.

“IPS Vinay Tiwari has still not be exempted from quarantine, it is like house arrest. We’ll decide what action to take after consultation with the advocate general. Going to the court is also an option,” Bihar’s Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey said.

“Mumbai police’s move of quarantining Bihar Police officer is unprofessional. The Supreme Court has given its observation in the matter,” he added.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had defended its decision to quarantine the IPS officer because of the spread of Covid-19. But Pandey said he has been “forcibly quarantined”.

He had appealed to the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday to exempt the IPS officer from quarantine.

“We will wait for one more day, after which we will be taking action against them (Mumbai Police). We are taking advice from the Bihar government and might even pursue court in this regard,” he said.

An FIR was filed by the Patna Police against Rhea Chakraborty on a complaint filed by KK Singh under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the case.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, after which Mumbai had registered a case and are investigating the matter.

The Bihar government has already given its nod for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the recommendation has been acepted by the Centre.