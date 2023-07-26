Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: IMD issues Red alert for today; schools, colleges shut

Mumbai Rain Live Updates: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation made an announcement on Thursday declaring the closure of all schools and colleges in Mumbai due to the forecast of extremely heavy rainfall in the city. This decision was taken after the India Meteorological Department upgraded the alert level from 'orange' to 'red,' indicating the prediction of intense rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs starting from 8 pm today until Thursday afternoon. The safety and well-being of the residents are of utmost importance, hence the precautionary measure to keep educational institutions closed during this period of anticipated heavy rainfall.



Since 12 pm on Wednesday, the city experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall in different areas. In the ten-hour period between 12 pm and 6 pm on Wednesday, the city received an average rainfall of 76.45mm. The eastern suburbs of Mumbai received an average rainfall of 58.01mm during this period, while the western suburbs received slightly more at 70.43mm. The rainfall has significantly affected various parts of the city and has likely led to waterlogging and other related issues in low-lying areas. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated on the weather alerts issued by the authorities to ensure their safety during this period of intense rainfall.

Mumbai rains: People using an umbrella for unexpected rain spells at Andheri, Mumbai. (HT Photo)