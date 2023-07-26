Home / India News / Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: IMD issues Red alert for today; schools, colleges shut
Live

Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: IMD issues Red alert for today; schools, colleges shut

Jul 27, 2023 06:07 AM IST
Mumbai Rain Live Updates: In the ten-hour period between 12 pm and 6 pm on Wednesday, the city received an average rainfall of 76.45mm.

Mumbai Rain Live Updates: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation made an announcement on Thursday declaring the closure of all schools and colleges in Mumbai due to the forecast of extremely heavy rainfall in the city. This decision was taken after the India Meteorological Department upgraded the alert level from 'orange' to 'red,' indicating the prediction of intense rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs starting from 8 pm today until Thursday afternoon. The safety and well-being of the residents are of utmost importance, hence the precautionary measure to keep educational institutions closed during this period of anticipated heavy rainfall. 

Since 12 pm on Wednesday, the city experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall in different areas. In the ten-hour period between 12 pm and 6 pm on Wednesday, the city received an average rainfall of 76.45mm. The eastern suburbs of Mumbai received an average rainfall of 58.01mm during this period, while the western suburbs received slightly more at 70.43mm. The rainfall has significantly affected various parts of the city and has likely led to waterlogging and other related issues in low-lying areas. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated on the weather alerts issued by the authorities to ensure their safety during this period of intense rainfall.

Mumbai rains: People using an umbrella for unexpected rain spells at Andheri, Mumbai.
Mumbai rains: People using an umbrella for unexpected rain spells at Andheri, Mumbai. (HT Photo)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 27, 2023 06:07 AM IST

    Mumbai Rain: Heavy downpour slowed down road traffic

    The heavy rain, however, slowed down road traffic but services of local trains and BEST buses are normal with some delays

    A spokesperson of BEST said buses on at least half a dozen routes were diverted in Andheri, Kurla and Aarey Colony due to waterlogging.

  • Jul 27, 2023 05:57 AM IST

    Six killed in lightning strikes in Chandrapur district

    At least six persons, including five women, died after being struck by lightning in four places in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district in the last 24 hours, police officials said on Wednesday, PTI reported.

    The electrical discharge from the sky also left seven woman injured, they said. Two women, aged 45 and 47, working in a paddy field died on the spot in a lightning strike at Delanwadi village in Sindewahi tehsil, some 75 km from the district headquarters, on Wednesday, an official said.

     

  • Jul 27, 2023 05:47 AM IST

    Average rainfall in Mumbai on Wednesday

    The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan on 26.07.2023 8 am to 10pm:

    ➡️Mumbai City- 101.35 mm.

    ➡️Eastern Suburbs- 87.54 mm.

    ➡️Western Suburbs- 102.55 mm.

  • Jul 27, 2023 05:42 AM IST

    Heavy rains lashed Mumbai throughout Wednesday

    Incessant heavy rains lashed Mumbai throughout Wednesday, prompting the weather office to upgrade the 'orange' alert to 'red' with effect from Wednesday night till Thursday afternoon. The red alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, is valid from 8 pm on Wednesday till July 27 afternoon and covers Mumbai city and suburban areas.

  • Jul 27, 2023 05:34 AM IST

    Mumbai University cancels all examinations tomorrow in view of heavy rain

    The University of Mumbai has cancelled all examinations scheduled to be held on Thursday across the city owing to heavy rains. The new date will the announced later, the university said.

  • Jul 27, 2023 05:32 AM IST

    BMC declares holiday for schools and colleges in Mumbai

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday declared a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges on July 27 after the IMD issued a "red alert" for the metropolis. Iqbal Singh Chahal, municipal commissioner and administrator of the BMC, issued a statement about it on Wednesday night.

  • Jul 27, 2023 05:31 AM IST

    Traffic on Pune-Mumbai Expressway to be closed today from 12 noon to 2 pm

    The traffic on Pune-Mumbai Expressway will be halted for two hours on Thursday. The traffic on the Pune to Mumbai lane will remain shut from 12 noon to 2 pm.

  • Jul 27, 2023 05:28 AM IST

    Mumbai records its wettest July ever

    After intense showers throughout the day, Mumbai registered its wettest July ever on Wednesday with the month so far witnessing a record 1557.8 mm rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

  • Jul 27, 2023 05:26 AM IST

    IMD issues Red alert for Mumbai for today

    Indian Meteorological Department (Mumbai) has issued Extremely Heavy Rainfall Warning (Red Alert) for Mumbai City & Suburban area from 8pm Wednesday till Thursday afternoon

  • Jul 26, 2023 11:54 PM IST

    Mumbai University cancels all examinations tomorrow in view of heavy rains

    The University of Mumbai has cancelled all examinations scheduled for Thursday across the city due to heavy rains. The new date will the announced later, the university said.

  • Jul 26, 2023 11:33 PM IST

    Mumbai metropolitan receives heavy rainfall

    Mumbai and its suburbs experienced  heavy rainfall today, with several areas witnessing intense showers from 8 am to 10 pm.

    Mumbai City: 101.35 mm

    Eastern Suburbs: 87.54 mm

     Western Suburbs: 102.55 mm

  • Jul 26, 2023 10:39 PM IST

    Mumbai Rain: Waterlogging in several areas including Veera Desai road, P D'mello road

    Several roads including Veera Desai road, P D'mello road witnessed waterlogging issues after heavy rains in Mumbai on Wednesday.

  • Jul 26, 2023 10:00 PM IST

    Mumbai Rain: Amid heavy rains, IMD issues red alert for Mumbai and suburbs till July 27 afternoon

    Incessant heavy rain lashed Mumbai prompting the Met department to upgrade the 'orange' alert to 'red' with effect from Wednesday night till Thursday afternoon, officials said.

    The red alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, is valid from 8 pm on Wednesday till July 27 afternoon which applies to Mumbai city and suburban areas, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement quoting IMD Mumbai.

  • Jul 26, 2023 09:48 PM IST

    Mumbai Rain: IMD issues extremely heavy rainfall warning for city

    The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai City & Suburban area from 8pm today till tomorrow afternoon.

