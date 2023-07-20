IMD issues 'orange' alert in Mumbai; ‘red’ alert in Thane, Raigad for tomorrow amid heavy rainfall

In no relief from the incessant downpour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a ‘red’ alert for Maharashtra's Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Palghar districts for tomorrow stating “heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely” in the areas. The weather department has also issued an ‘orange’ alert for parts of Mumbai and its suburbs, and Ratnagiri.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and adjoining areas, disrupting suburban rail traffic and causing water-logging in low-lying areas.(HT Photo/Bhushan Koyande)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IMD in its bulletin said, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is expected over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next four to five days.”

In view of the heavy rainfall, Palghar collector Govind Bodke and Thane collector Ashok Shingare announced the closure of all schools on Friday and Saturday in both districts. Shingare also asked people to stay indoors and directed the civic and district machinery to be fully prepared to provide relief to citizens.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall for a couple of days, but the intensity has risen in the past 2-3 days. More than 100 local trains have been cancelled, while the city saw massive traffic jams.

Raigad landslide

At least 16 people were killed after a landslide struck a tribal hamlet in the Raigad district on Wednesday night amid heavy rainfall. According to officials, as many as 21 people were rescued from the site. Due to bad weather and a continuous threat of further landslides, the NDRF has called off its operation for the day, and would resume tomorrow morning.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde visited the incident site earlier in the day and took stock of the situation. “As many as 103 people have been identified who were living there. Some of them were out for work in paddy fields and some children had gone to residential schools. Search for them is on,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the biggest landslide in Maharashtra after the July 30, 2014 landslide at Malin village in Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district, reported PTI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON