Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD issues red alert for June 13, 14

As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert for June 13 and June 14. Residents have been advised to stay at home and only move out if essential.





According to the latest data presented by IMD’s Santacruz weather station, Mumbai received 137 mm of rain till 5.30 pm on Friday, 37 mm more than that of Thursday's. The IMD has said that rainfall between 115.6-204.4 mm is considered as 'very heavy'.





The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday appealed to residents to stay away from the sea and coastal areas.





"People are advised to not visit beaches, seafronts etc. Temporary shelters in BMC schools located in 24 civic wards have been kept ready. The officials of various agencies have been asked to report to the disaster control room for better coordination," an official of the civic body told news agency PTI.





Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been put on high alert in Mumbai. A total of 15 teams of the response force have been deployed in Maharashtra so far in view of heavy rainfall in several districts. According to the IMD, 21 of the total 36 districts of Maharashtra received 60 per cent excess rains from June 1 to June 10. These 21 districts include Thane, Raigad Palghar, Bhandara and Nagpur etc.





