Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project's location survey, geotechnical investigation done, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

The ministry of railways has completed the location survey and geotechnical investigation for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. This is the only bullet train project sanctioned in the country and is being executed with financial and executive assistance from the government of Japan.

The Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which has been formed to implement the project has concluded the final location survey and geotechnical investigation and finalised the alignment. Statutory clearances relating to wildlife, Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and forest clearance have also been obtained, the ministry said.

The newly inducted railways minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, reviewed the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project on July 13 after assuming office. “All matters were reviewed with an aim to ensure that no stone is left unturned to achieve the objective,” a senior official told Hindustan Times.

The project which will connect the two cities through a high-speed rail network was scheduled to be completed by December 2023 but has been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the slow land acquisition. “The ongoing pandemic and slow land acquisition process in Maharashtra is adversely affecting the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project. The revised timelines will be worked out after assessing the exact impact of the pandemic on the entire project, land acquisition, and tender finalisation in the state of Maharashtra,” a top railway official told HT.

As per the government’s latest statement, the consent agreement has been signed for 1046 hectares of the 1,396 hectares of the required land. The 508.17km rail corridor project will comprise 348.04km in Gujarat, a 155.76km stretch in Maharashtra, and 4.3km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The entire project work has been divided into 27 contract packages, including a training institute at Vadodara. At present, 07 packages have been awarded and 10 more have been invited.

The ministry has also assigned the work for survey and preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the seven High-Speed Rail (HSR) corridors to National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) which include Chennai-Bangalore-Mysore and Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad routes of South India, Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha.