Murder convict who became Bollywood actor arrested after 12 years on run

A 53-year-old convicted murderer who spent nearly 12 years on the run, building a career as a Bollywood and television actor, has been arrested by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, officials said on Thursday. Modi changed his identity and built a career in the entertainment industry, where he was doing supporting roles in films and television series.

Hemant Nagindas Modi, who shared screen space with leading actors in films and television series, was picked up by the police near the Gheekanta metro station in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Modi, who was sentenced to life in prison for muder, jumped a 30-day parole granted on July 25, 2014, and had been on the run since then.

During this period, he changed his identity and built a career in the entertainment industry, where he was doing supporting roles in films and television series.

Crime branch officials said Modi had appeared in films such as Thugs of Hindostan and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which featured actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh. He also featured in television shows such as Wagle Ki Duniya and Mere Sai, and performed in theatre productions including Yugpurush and Gandhi Viruddh Godse, they said.

Modi was arrested after the crime branch received a tip about his role in the 2005 crime and his visit to Ahmedabad.

Based on this input, teams traced his old contacts and placed them under surveillance. He was eventually tracked and intercepted near Gheekanta Metro Station on May 20, around 1 pm.

Police said Modi initially attempted to conceal his identity but later, allegedly confessed. During questioning, he told investigators that he had worked as a supporting actor.

At the time of his release from prison on parole, Modi was serving a life sentence in Mehsana district jail under sections 302 (murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 147 and 148 (rioting and rioting with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, along with provisions of the Bombay Police Act. He has been sent back to jail to serve the remainder of his sentence.