Murder of 3 guards in 72 hours triggers panic in MP district, govt says police on ‘high alert’

The murder of three security guards in three different incidents in a span of 72 hours in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district has triggered panic among local residents, prompting home minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday to assure that the entire police force has been put on “high alert” and all watchmen on night duty have also been alerted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At least 10 police teams have been formed to investigate the murders, police said. A sketch of a suspect has also been released and police have announced a reward of ₹30,000 for any sharing related information.

Police are also trying to ascertain any possible links between the murders as the mobile phone of one of the victims was recovered from a spot where another guard was murdered, according to senior officials.

The first murder was reported on the intervening night of August 28 and 29 when Kalyan Lodhi (57), who was posted at a truck-building factory, was killed by an unidentified man, police said. The victim’s head appeared to be smashed by a hammer.

Another security guard, Shambhu Saran Dubey (60), who was on duty at Government Arts and Commerce College in Old Tehsil, was found murdered on the intervening night of August 29 and 30. His head appeared to be smashed with a heavy stone, according to the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The third murder took place on the intervening night of August 30 and 31. Security guard Mangal Ahirwar (45), who was on duty in Moti Nagar area, was attacked with a plougher. He was referred to a hospital in Bhopal in serious condition where he succumbed to injuries, police said.

Sagar additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vikram Singh Kushwaha said Lodhi’s mobile phone was recovered from the crime scene of Dubey.

“...the targets were also security guards. Lodhi’s mobile phone was recovered from the spot where Dubey’s body was found. A probe is underway into the killings,” he said.

Police are also trying to establish if the three murders are linked to the killing of another security guard, Uttam Rajak, at an under-construction Makroniya railway over bridge, in May this year, the ASP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have zeroed in on a suspect based on CCTV footage of Moti Nagar, where the last killing took place, according to the ASP. “We cannot reveal much information now. Wait for some time, we will crack the case,” he said.

State home minister Mishra said the government has taken cognisance of the killings.

“The entire police force has been put on high alert. Watchmen on night duty are also alerted. We are also making the public aware of the issue,” he told reporters in Bhopal.

The CCTV footage from the entire Sagar city has been collected, he said. “In the CCTV footage, at one or two places, a person was seen running away from the spot. We will very soon come to a conclusion in these incidents,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prima facie, it appears from discussions that one person is behind these incidents, but till police nab him, it is not possible to say anything as it leads to confusion, the minister said.

In 2018, police had arrested ‘serial killer’ Aadesh Khamra from Mandideep in Raisen district for allegedly killing 34 truck drivers and cleaners in a decade. He is currently lodged in a Bhopal jail and the case trial is underway, assistant commissioner of police (crime) Bittu Sharma said.

(With PTI inputs)