Murder over long-time rivalry sparks clash, arson in Rajasthan’s Banswara

A group of seven to eight people hacked a 36-year-old man to death over a long-time rivalry at Tamatia in Rajasthan’s Banswara on Sunday, sparking a clash between two groups, who threw stones at each other and set at least 23 houses on fire.

Police used force to disperse rival groups. (Shutterstock)

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Deputy police superintendent Mahendra Kumar said the 36-year-old, Govind Chhagan, belonged to the Mahida tribal community. He added that his assailants are from the Katara community. “Chhagan’s sister had a relationship with a man. Chhagan and his family did not approve of it. They married her off to another man a year ago. Since then, a rivalry had started between two families. At least three cases of brawl and property damage were lodged against the families in the last year.”

Chhagan was attacked with an axe when he and some members of a Katara family were returning home after appearing before a court in connection with one of the cases. “He was repeatedly struck until he died. Later, the attackers fled the spot and are still absconding.”

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{{^usCountry}} Police immediately rushed to the spot, called a forensic team to examine the area, sent the body to the mortuary, and launched the probe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police immediately rushed to the spot, called a forensic team to examine the area, sent the body to the mortuary, and launched the probe. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Tensions escalated when Mahidas started gathering and attacked the villagers belonging to the Katara community. “At around 10pm, at least 400 to 500 Mahidas gathered in the village. Another team of police was immediately sent to the village, but they were barred. When the police managed to reach the spot, an angry mob had set about 23 houses on fire along with some two-wheelers. The two groups also started throwing stones at each other,” said Ramesh Chandra Patidar, a local police officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tensions escalated when Mahidas started gathering and attacked the villagers belonging to the Katara community. “At around 10pm, at least 400 to 500 Mahidas gathered in the village. Another team of police was immediately sent to the village, but they were barred. When the police managed to reach the spot, an angry mob had set about 23 houses on fire along with some two-wheelers. The two groups also started throwing stones at each other,” said Ramesh Chandra Patidar, a local police officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Patidar said police used force to disperse the mob. He added that three fire tenders were rushed to extinguish the fire. “Nobody was seriously injured during the clash. Some policemen and a few locals suffered some minor injuries. They are safe now. All the residents were evacuated.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patidar said police used force to disperse the mob. He added that three fire tenders were rushed to extinguish the fire. “Nobody was seriously injured during the clash. Some policemen and a few locals suffered some minor injuries. They are safe now. All the residents were evacuated.” {{/usCountry}}

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The situation remained tense even as the people from both communities staged a sit-in at the local police station. An additional police force was sent to Tamatia from four nearby police stations.

Patidar said a special team has been formed to nab the suspects in Chhagan’s murder. “The relatives of the suspects left the village on Sunday after the murder. Police are searching for them. The situation in the village is under control. Senior police officers met the villagers. Chhagan’s body was also sent for an autopsy,” said Patidar.

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