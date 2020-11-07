e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Muslim League MLA arrested in alleged gold jewellery cheating case in Kerala

Muslim League MLA arrested in alleged gold jewellery cheating case in Kerala

M C Kamaruddin was the chairman of Fashion Gold, a chain of jewellery shops that was started in north Kerala with the help of local funding.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 18:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Muslim League legislator from north Kerala M C Kamaruddin.
Muslim League legislator from north Kerala M C Kamaruddin.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Kerala police on Saturday arrested Muslim League legislator from north Kerala M C Kamaruddin in connection with an alleged gold investment cheating case. He was the chairman of Fashion Gold, a chain of jewellery shops started with the help of local funding. The jewellery chain closed four months back after accumulated loss leaving many investors in the lurch.

More than 110 cases were filed against the promoters and investors blamed the mismanagement and misappropriation of funds for the loss. According to the police, investors have lost between Rs 30 to Rs 50 crore. When the case cropped up two months back, the Muslim League had asked the legislator to take up immediate steps to repay money to investors but he sought more time. The party is likely to action against him.

Many opposition leaders said the arrest was a politically motivated to distract attention from the issues the government was facing. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s principal secretary M Sivasankar was arrested in connection with gold smuggling case and the CPI(M) state secretary’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri was detained in Bengaluru last week in a money laundering case related to a drug bust.

Opposition leaders said Kamaruddin was arrested when he was trying to settle the issue. The Muslim League was in the forefront of attack against the CM and his cabinet colleague K T Jaleel in the gold smuggling case.

tags
top news
Bihar exit poll live: Tejashwi preferred CM, says India Today Axis My India
Bihar exit poll live: Tejashwi preferred CM, says India Today Axis My India
Nitish Kumar-led NDA may fall short of clear majority, show 3 exit polls
Nitish Kumar-led NDA may fall short of clear majority, show 3 exit polls
‘Population skew’ in resources to be balanced out by 15th FC
‘Population skew’ in resources to be balanced out by 15th FC
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
Bihar Poll Updates: Exit polls forecast edge to RJD-led Mahagathbandhan
Bihar Poll Updates: Exit polls forecast edge to RJD-led Mahagathbandhan
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
Watch: ISRO rocket takes 10 satellites, including 4 US, into space; PM lauds
Watch: ISRO rocket takes 10 satellites, including 4 US, into space; PM lauds
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In