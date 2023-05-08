'My business partner not taking my calls': DKS, Siddaramaiah share a laugh

Two days before the high-stake Karnataka Assembly Election 2023, the Congress released the hearty chitchat between Siddaramaiah and D Shivakumar -- the two top contenders for the CM face who sat together putting their differences aside to project a united face ahead of the election. The first part of the video was released on Sunday where the duo exchanged pleasantries and enquired about each other's health before delving into a discussion on the election. Read | DKS asks Siddaramaiah about health in new video; BJP says there's 3rd contender

In the second part, DKS and Siddaramaiah discussed about job creation in tier-2 cities in Karnataka so that people from those do not have to shift to Bengaluru. "Once we come to power, we will have to start Indira canteens again," Siddaramaiah said, "BJP leaders had lunch at Indira canteen. We have seen those photos," Shivakumar said.

"I was taking a look at a recent survey. BJP won't win more than 62 seats. JDS might get around 22 or 23. There could be three independent candidates," Shivakumar said. "Every morning, the PM is here. I am getting calls regarding BJP's threat every day. They are forcing them to release fabricated survey report...these developers, contractors who work during the election are being threatened so much that even my business partner is not attending my calls," DKS told Siddaramaiah.

"People have faith in us because they have seen us fulfil almost all our promises... we both signed the guarantee card," Siddaramaih said.

"BL Santhosh made a statement that he does not need Lingayat votes. He is a very important man in the BJP," Siddaramaiah said as DKS burst into laughter. "See how they have ignored Bommai this time. They dumped Bommai in the dustbin now," DKS said. "Think of their standard that they did not give a ticket to Shettar," Siddaramaiah said.

