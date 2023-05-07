DKS asks Siddaramaiah about health in new video; BJP says there's 3rd contender

Amid the apparent tussle between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar in poll-bound Karnataka for the CM face, the Congress released a video of the duo chitchatting about the election, campaigning etc., sending a 'stronger together' message. Meanwhile, BJP' Amit Malviya claimed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is also a strong contender for the CM post in Karnataka and Siddaramaiah is not happy about it. Malviya shared a video of Siddaramaiah not standing up to greet Kharge. Congress has released a video of DKS and Siddaramaiah chatting. (Shashidhar Byrappa)

Karnataka will choose its next government on May 10 and the result of the election will be declared on May 13. The Congress has not announced any CM face like its old practice and both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are in the race. While DKS and Siddaramaiah are believed to be what Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot are in Rajasthan, Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Sidhu were in Punjab before the election, the video shows them speaking comfortably. DKS asked Siddaramaiah about his health. As Siddaramaiah showed DKS the infection in his hand, Shivakumar listened and observed that the infection now reduced.

Shivakumar then recounted his helicopter turbulence to which Siddaramaiah said, "You are lucky".Talking about the campaigning, Siddaramaiah said the response is beyond expectation. Then the duo talked about the seats where they are expecting massive votes in favour of the Congress. "As the results are declared on May 13 and we form the government, in the very first Cabinet meeting, we will implement the five guarantees," Shivakumar said. "Definitely, we can't keep postponing like the BJP did," Siddaramaiah agreed.

BJP's Amit Malviya, meanwhile, shared a video of Siddaramaiah sitting while Mallikarjun Kharge is at the stage. "All is not well within the Congress. While Siddaramaiah and DK Shivkumar are locked in a bitter tussle, it seems there is a third claimant for Karnataka CM’s position in the Congress and Siddaramaiah is not happy about it. He didn’t even think it was proper to get up and greet Kharge, apparently their national president..." Malviya said.

"Siddaramaiah is perhaps wary of the Gandhis foisting Kharge as CM, if the Congress managed to get in a position to form Govt. After all, Siddaramaiah is not original Congress stock and Kharge is a loyalist. DK Shivkumar, despite pumping in so much money in this election, can never be as pliant and trustworthy as Kharge is. Can a divided Congress do anything for Karnataka’s progress? This is enough reason for the people to vote for BJP, vote for progress," Malviya tweeted.

