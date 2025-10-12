‘My daughter started running but…’: Durgapur rape survivor’s mother recounts harrowing ordeal

saud West Bengal Police on Sunday arrested three men in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 23-year-old medical student outside her college campus in Durgapur on Friday night. The second-year MBBS student from Jaleswar, Odisha, went out with a friend to get food when the alleged attack took place, her mother said, recounting the traumatic incident. Kolkata, India - Sept. 12, 2024: Wall grafitti are seen during sit-in protest by junior doctors over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital near Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata, India, on Thursday, September 12, 2024. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The student is currently admitted to the college hospital and is in stable condition.

A four-member team from the National Commission for Women (NCW) met her at the hospital on Saturday.

Odisha State Commission for Women will also lead a team to meet the survivor on Sunday hold a counselling session with her. Also Read | Medical student was ‘abandoned’ by friend, threatened with murder | What we know so far on Durgapur rape

“She is in a state of shock. Her condition is stable. She has suffered some injuries. This is very unfortunate and alarming. I am shocked,” said gynaecologist Archana Majumdar, a member of the NCW team after meeting the victim.

Parents narrate horrifying ordeal The survivor's mother narrated the harrowing events leading to the attack. She said her daughter went out to have food on a friend’s request outside the campus.

“Three people started following them. Her friend abandoned her and fled. My daughter also started running but couldn’t trace her friend,” she said.

Also Read | 'Durgapur medical student gang rape shocking': Mamata Banerjee vows to spare none in first reaction on case

“When the three men found my daughter alone, they took her to a nearby forest area. Two more people joined them. One of them committed the crime and snatched her mobile. She was threatened that she would be killed if she dared to shout,” the mother added.

Earlier, a police report has said that the accused fled the scene after snatching mobile phone and ₹5,000 from the victim.

The parents, who rushed to Durgapur after being informed by their daughter’s classmates late Friday night, have named the student who took their daughter out and some of his associates, in their police complaint.

‘Unable to walk, on bedrest…’: Father seeks transfer to Odisha The father said on Sunday that his daughter is currently unable to walk and is on bedrest while receiving medical treatment.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he expressed concerns over her safety in West Bengal and requested that chief minister Mamata Banerjee allow her to be moved to Odisha, where the family believes she would be safer.

"She is unable to walk and is on bedrest. The Chief Minister, DG, SP, and Collector are all helping us a lot and regularly enquiring about her health... I have requested the Chief Minister to let us take my daughter away from here to Odisha, to a safer place because here, her safety is at risk... We have requested her to let us take her away," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the father told the reporters that the family received the distressing call by his daughter's classmates around 9.30 pm. “They informed us that she was raped and that we should immediately come to Durgapur. We reached the campus on Saturday morning,” he added.