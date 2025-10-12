'Durgapur medical student gang rape shocking': Mamata Banerjee vows to spare none in first reaction on case

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Sunday described the alleged gang rape of a medical student in West Bengal's Durgapur as shocking, adding that her government has zero tolerance for such incidents. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI/File)

Three accused have been arrested and police are conducting search for others, news agency PTI quoted Mamata Banerjee as saying.

No one will be spared, Mamata Banerjee vowed.

Mamata Banerjee also asked private colleges to ensure security within and around campuses.

A medical college student who hails from Odisha's Jaleswar was allegedly raped by some men outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night when the second-year student went out with one of her friends for dinner, police said.

The second-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) student is undergoing treatment at the hospital itself and has given her statement to the police.

The woman's mother alleged that she went out to have food on her friend’s request outside the campus and three people started following them, after which her friend abandoned her and fled.

"My daughter also started running but couldn’t trace her friend. When the three men found my daughter alone, they took her to a nearby forest area. Two more people joined them. One of them committed the crime and snatched her mobile. She was threatened that she would be killed if she dared to shout,” an earlier HT report quoted the woman’s mother.