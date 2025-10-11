23-year-old medical student allegedly raped outside college campus in West Bengal: Police

Kolkata: A 23-year-old medical student was allegedly raped outside her college campus in West Bengal’s Durgapur, after stepping out with a friend to get food on Friday night, police said. We have received a complaint. An FIR has been registered, police said (Representative photo)

“We have received a complaint. An FIR has been registered. Investigation is going on. Our teams are already out. It is too early to say anything,” a police officer from Asansol – Durgapur city police said.

According to the second-year student, who is a resident of Odisha, she stepped outside the campus with a friend to eat when some men intercepted them. She alleged that after her friend fled from the spot, the unknown men forcefully took her to a nearby forest where one of them raped her.

Also Read: Contractual worker alleges rape by manager at Bengal govt hospital

“She went out to have food on her friend’s request outside the campus. Three people started following them. Her friend abandoned her and fled. My daughter also started running but couldn’t trace her friend. When the three men found my daughter alone they took her to a nearby forest area. Two more people joined them. One of them committed the crime and snatched her mobile. She was threatened that he would be killed if she dared to shout,” the woman’s mother told the media.

Also Read: Bengal teacher held in Class 7 girl’s murder, denies rape but admits dismemberment: Police

“We are probing all angles. A few persons have been detained for questioning. Footages of CCTV, along the route and nearby areas, are being scanned,” the officer said.