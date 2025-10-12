3 arrested in connection with Bengal's Durgapur medical college gang rape case

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a private medical college student in West Bengal's Durgapur, PTI news agency reported on Sunday, citing official. CM Mamata Banerjee has come under direct attack from the BJP over the Durgapur gangrape case. (PTI/File)

The identities of the three arrested accused were not immediately known.

“We have arrested three persons in connection with the case. They are being questioned. This is a very sensitive case and we will give out further details later,” PTI quoted a police official as saying.

The incident took place on Friday night when the second-year student went out with one of her friends for dinner, police said.

The second-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) student is undergoing treatment at the hospital itself and has given her statement to the police.

A four-member team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday met the woman at the hospital, where she was pursuing MBBS and is currently admitted for treatment.

The unidentified men allegedly snatched her mobile phone and ₹5,000 before fleeing.

“She is in a state of shock. Her condition is stable. She has suffered some injuries. This is very unfortunate and alarming. I am shocked,” an earlier HT report quoted gynaecologist Archana Majumdar, a member of the NCW team, said.

The woman's mother alleged that she went out to have food on her friend’s request outside the campus and three people started following them, after which her friend abandoned her and fled.

"My daughter also started running but couldn’t trace her friend. When the three men found my daughter alone, they took her to a nearby forest area. Two more people joined them. One of them committed the crime and snatched her mobile. She was threatened that she would be killed if she dared to shout,” the woman’s mother said.

The incident also sparked a political war of words between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Opposition, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, who is also the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly, said no one is safe in either state government or private medical colleges.

Countering Suvendu Adhikari, state women and child development minister Shashi Panja back said in a video message that such crimes against women shouldn’t be politicised, but “unfortunately, the BJP sees such incidents through a political lens.”