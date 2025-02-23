‘My father fitter’: Tejashwi Yadav on ‘100 per cent fit’ remark by Nitish Kumar's son

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has said his father, the party's founder and supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, is “fitter than Nitish Kumar,” Bihar's chief minister and the “frenemy” of the RJD boss. File Photo: RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav meets Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. (Twitter/Tejashwi Yadav)

Tejashwi Yadav's statement came in response to an appeal from Nitish Kumar's son Nishant, who urged the public to once again elect the Janata Dal (United) head as their chief minister as he is “100 per cent fit.”

“Nishant Kumar should worry about the past comments of JD(U)'s allies on his father's health,” Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar's ex-deputy CM and a former cricketer, told reporters in Patna on Saturday.

“Nishant Kumar will have to think that people like Samrat Chaudhary, Vijay Sinha, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, prime minister Narendra Modi who are with Nitish Kumar. Chirag Paswan used to say that he is not mentally stable, Manjhi ji used to say that he is not healthy,” he added.

Tejashwi Yadav and Nishant Kumar's backing of Lalu Prasad Yadav (76) and Nitish Kumar (73), respectively, come ahead of the Bihar assembly election, due in November, in which the ruling National Democratc Alliance (NDA) will square off against the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).

While Nitish Kumar will lead the NDA, the recent elevation of Tejashwi Yadav as RJD's “de facto” chief, all but confirms him as the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face.

In the previous 2020 assembly election, the NDA secured a narrow victory over the Mahagathbandhan. In August 2022, Nitish Kumar joined the Mahagathbandhan; however, in January last year, he rejoined the NDA.

These were just two of the several times the seasoned politician has been in either camp. However, he has remained chief minister, regardless of which side he is on.

(With ANI inputs)