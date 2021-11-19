Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Coming generations won't forget the sacrifice made by farmers: Delhi CM
india news

Coming generations won't forget the sacrifice made by farmers: Delhi CM

In a tweet, Kejriwal said the announcement made on Prakash Diwas (birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh) is happy news
Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 11:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday welcomed the Centre’s announcement to repeal the three contentious farm laws and said that “the coming generations will never forget the sacrifice made by the farmers”.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said the announcement made on Prakash Diwas (birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh) is happy news. “All three (farm) laws repealed. More than 700 farmers have been martyred. Their martyrdom will be remembered forever. The coming generations will remember how the farmers of our country put their lives on stake to save farming and farmers. My greetings to the farmers of the country,” he tweeted.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also congratulated the farmers’ movement. “Your one year long peaceful movement has forced the government to bow down. The central government had to bow down before the martyrdom of hundreds of farmers. The government should also seek apology from families whose members have passed away during this farmers’ movement,” Sisodia tweeted.

AAP has been expressing its support for the farmers’ movement. Last year in November, the Delhi government denied police permission to convert nine stadiums in the city into temporary detention centres in light of the farmers’ agitation. Several Delhi government functionaries and ministers visited the protest sites on Delhi’s borders.

