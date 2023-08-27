‘My late former wife…’: CJI Chandrachud on work-life balance at law firms

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday made a special mention of his late former wife while batting for better working hours and work-life balance in law offices and chambers of lawyers, Bar and Bench reported.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud.

"My late former wife who was a lawyer, when she went to a law firm, she asked what would be the working hours and she was told it is 24x7 and 365 days," Bar and Bench quoted the CJI as saying at the 31st annual convocation of the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru.

Justice Chandrachud recalled that she was further told that there would be no family time for her.

"When she asked what about ones with family, she was told to find a husband who can do household chores and there is no family time," the CJI said.

He, however, said things are changing now, the report added.

In his address, the CJI further said that he allows his women law clerks to work from home when they experience health issues associated with menstruation.

"Last year, four law clerks out of five were women. It is common for them to call me up and say that, 'Sir I have menstrual cramps'. I tell them, 'please work from home and take care of your health'. We have also provided sanitary napkins dispensers in the female washrooms in the Supreme Court of India," he said.

CJI Chandrachud advice for graduating students

"If being a good person and a good lawyer comes at a juncture, I urge you to be a good person. If the cost of being successful is that we have to act against conscience or be indifferent in the face of injustice, know that the cost is too high," the CJI told the graduating students.

Justice Chandrachud has been vocal about having a good work-life balance.

