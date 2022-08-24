‘My mother deserves justice’, says Sonali Phogat's 15-year-old daughter

The teenage daughter of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat on Wednesday sought justice for her mother, who died of a heart attack in Goa.

The statement of the 15-year-old girl comes hours after Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka filed a complaint with the Anjuna Police in Goa calling it a “preplanned murder”.

“My mother deserves justice. The case requires proper investigation and the culprits should get strict punishment,” the teenaged girl was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Dhaka said that he will not grant consent to conduct a post-mortem of Phogat until an FIR is lodged against the culprits.

He said the Goa Police is “very relaxed” about the politician-cum-social media influencer's demise and is not cooperating with the deceased’s family. “They have just kept the complaint, but taken no legal action… If the investigation is not being done properly here, we will do a fresh post-mortem at AIIMS, either in Delhi or Jaipur,” Dhaka told reporters outside the Anjuma Police station.

He further said Phogat's manager Sudir Sangwan and assistant Sukhwinder Singh were responsible for the ‘murder’, adding the duo had been orchestrating the same for several days.

Phogat's sister Raman has demanded a CBI probe into her sister's “mysterious death”, while another sister Rupesh has spoken about receiving a call from the politician on Monday evening hours before her death.

“She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp and that something fishy was going on. But she disconnected the call and then did not pick up,” Rupesh told ANI.

Phogat's family said she was in Goa for a shoot and was expected home by Sunday. The BJP leader was brought to St Anthony’s Hospital in Anjuna on Tuesday in an unconscious state but doctors declared her dead. Her body was later shifted to the morgue at the Goa Medical College and Hospital.

The Goa Police on Tuesday registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the case, and the National Commission for Women also took cognisance of it.

Earlier in the day, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant directed a “thorough investigation” into the matter, even as he said that preliminary reports from doctors and police reveal cardiac arrest to be the cause of Phogat's death.