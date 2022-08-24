Sonali Phogat death: Goa CM says that DGP is monitoring the autopsy

Inquiries into the death of Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat - who died Tuesday in Goa after a cardiac arrest - are being closely monitored by senior officials, including the state's director-general of police, chief minister Pramod Sawant said Wednesday. The chief minister's comments came amid anticipation over the release of the post-mortem report.

#WATCH | Speaking on demise of Haryana BJP leader & content creator Sonali Phogat, Goa CM Pramod Sawant says, "We're taking it seriously. DGP himself is monitoring. Investigation&postmortem reports will come to him. Preliminary,as per doctors & DGP,it seems to be cardiac arrest." pic.twitter.com/UUP0PmqIa9 — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

"We're taking it seriously. DGP himself is monitoring. Investigation and postmortem reports will come to him. Preliminary,as per doctors and DGP... it seems to be cardiac arrest," Sawant said.

When asked about the allegations by Phogat's family - about a criminal conspiracy involving her death - Sawant did not make a direct comment.

On Tuesday Phogat was brought to a hospital from Anjana beach (where she was staying) but was declared dead on arrival. Speaking to reporters shortly after, her sister said, "She cannot have a heart attack. We demand a proper investigation by the CBI. My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem."

News agency ANI said the autopsy would be conducted by a medical board at the Goa Medical College in Panjim. Jivba Dalvi, the deputy superintendent of police (Bambolim), told news agency ANI an inquiry is underway and that a panel of doctors would conduct the autopsy.

The politician-actress - who once appeared on the Big Boss reality show - contested the 2019 Haryana election from Adampur; she lost to Kuldeep Bishnoi, who was then with the Congress but has since moved to the BJP.

According to her sister, Phogat was in Goa for a shoot and was expected home by Sunday.