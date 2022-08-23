Sonali Phogat’s autopsy to be conducted in Goa on Wednesday
The Anjuna police have registered a case of unnatural death, but said that they do not suspect any foul play
The Goa Medical College and Hospital has constituted a two-member committee of forensic specialists to conduct the post-mortem examination on Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat who passed away at her home in Goa’s Anjuna on Tuesday morning of suspected heart attack.
The post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday after her family gives the consent, who are scheduled to arrive in the southern state tomorrow.
The Anjuna police have registered a case of unnatural death, but said that they do not suspect any foul play. However, they will await the autopsy report before deciding the next course of action.
“We have registered a case of unnatural death and are awaiting the post-mortem report before deciding further,” deputy superintendent of police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said.
The BJP leader was brought to the St Anthony’s Hospital in Anjuna not far from where she was staying in an unconscious state but doctors declared that she had succumbed to probable heart attack.
Her body was later shifted to the morgue at the Goa Medical College and Hospital.
Bihar: UGC begins special drive for varsities as HC threatens to stop VC salary
The University Grants Commission has launched a special drive in Patna from August 23 to 28 for reconciliation of funds granted to state institutions based on utilisation certificates (UCs) submitted by them. The counsel of UGC said this before the Patna high court, which is hearing a case related to pending utilisation certificates from the state institutions for funds worth crores availed in the past.
Man attempts suicide outside Maharashtra Assembly, rescued by cops on duty
A man claiming to be a farmer attempted suicide Tuesday by setting Deshmukh ablaze outside the Maharashtra assembly as the monsoon session got underway. Police later identified the man as a resident of Tandulwadi village in Osmanabad, Subhash Banudas Deshmukh. According to them, he attempted to kill himself over a property row. His father had attempted to burn himself earlier, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said. Deshmukh is now reportedly conscious and the police are probing the matter further.
Bengaluru is India's top start-up hub: Report
Bengaluru has bagged the title of the 'top start-up hub' of the country and the most-funded one as well, according to a report by media firm Inc42. The report 'The State Of Indian Start-up Ecosystem Report, 2022' said India is the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world with over 57,000 start-ups launched till date. Bengaluru was also the biggest hub for women-led start-ups in terms of venture capital inflow, it added.
Assault weapons, ammo recovered from farm along Pakistan border in Ferozepur
The Border Security Force on Tuesday recovered assault weapons and pistols suspected to have been smuggled from Pakistan during a patrol along the border in Punjab. Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Bambiha gang threatens Bishnoi, Goldy Brar Three AK-47 rifles along with six magazines, two M-3 sub-machine guns with four magazines and two pistols along with two magazines were found in a farm in the Ferozepur sector around 7am, an official spokesperson said.
The India Clean Air Summit 2022 begins in Bengaluru on August 23
The fourth edition of the India Clean Air Summit(ICAS) began Tuesday in Bengaluru with global experts set to discuss an integrated approach to resolving air pollution and climate change. The summit - at the city's Radisson Blu Atria on Palace Road - will continue till August 26. Government officials from state and central pollution boards will also attend.
