Aly Goni shares video with Sonali Phogat from Bigg Boss house, apologises for not fulfilling this promise. Watch

Aly Goni shared a video of himself with late actor-politician Sonali Phogat on Tuesday. Sharing the video, he penned an emotional note for her. Sonali had previously said in an interview that she had ‘feelings’ for Aly during Bigg Boss 14. She died on Monday due to a heart attack while in Goa. Also Read: When Sonali Phogat said she was ‘mentally tortured’ after her husband's death: 'People tried to take advantage...'

Sharing a video in which Aly and Sonali are dancing, Aly added the song Yaadein, and wrote, “Samajh nahi aa raha kya bolu (I am short of words). You messaged me two days back and gave me so many blessings and told me how much you loved my new song and you asked me if I will do a same kind of song with you and I promised you I will. But I m sorry Sonali ji yeh promise ab adhura reh gaya (I am sorry Sonali ji, I wasn't able to fulfil my promise). You will be missed and may God rest your beautiful soul in peace."

Sonali Phogat, who hailed from Haryana, entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant. During the show, she found a friend in Aly. She also had confessed that she had feelings for him despite knowing that he is in love with actor Jasmin Bhasin. Later, she was criticised for expressing feelings for a man younger than herself. Aly did not disrespect Sonali's feelings on and after the show. In fact, during Sonali's elimination from the show, Aly had promised to go out on a date with her once he was out of the house.

Last year in an interview with ETimes, Sonali talked about her feelings for Aly and the trolling that came after that. She said, “I think if someone expresses his or her feelings for the other person, I feel more than making fun of that person, we should appreciate them. But when I shared my feelings about Aly Goni, people started trolling me. They made fun of me, passed remarks and questioned my thinking. I was shocked that we are in the 21st century.”

She added, “My feelings were pure, I didn’t have any malice in my heart. I did not pretend to be something else inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, I showed my true personality. I did not lie about my feelings nor tried to fake anything. I wanted to show my real side in the Bigg Boss 14 house and wanted people to know me. I wanted the audience to know that even people from politics are human and they also have emotions and family. But some people don’t understand this. Bigg Boss 14 got over 3 months ago, but people still try to troll me by taking Aly Goni’s name. Whenever I post a picture or video on Instagram they will write Aly Goni in the comments.”

