'My son can't do such dirty thing: Mother of accused in alleged IIM-C rape case

The mother of the accused in the IIM Calcutta rape case has said that the family was stunned by the development and had no knowledge of the reason behind her son's detention. A student of the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta (IIM), accused in the alleged rape of woman student inside a hostel of the business school, being produced at a city court, in Kolkata(PTI)

Her comments came after Kolkata Police arrested her son, Mahaveer Toppannavar alias Parmanand Jain, on Friday night, following a complaint filed by a woman who alleged that she had been raped on the IIM Calcutta campus.

Speaking to ANI, Mother of Mahaveer Toppannavar alias Parmanand Jain said, "We recieved a call from his friend around 11 in the night. He told us that my son has been detained and he doesn't know the reason... We have no clue why our son has been arrested... We want to meet our son and talk to him."

"He was in the final year of his college... We do not know anything here in Kolkata. Where the Police Station is or the Court. My son is innocent. He has come so far to study. He will never do such a dirty thing," she said.

Earlier in the day, a woman had accused a student of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta of raping her on the institute's campus, said Kolkata Police.

According to officials, the woman complained to the Haridevpur police station on Friday evening.

"Late last evening, a woman reported at Haridevpur Police Station that a student inside the IIM Calcutta campus raped her. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered, and the accused has been arrested," the police said. They added that an investigation is currently underway.

More details are awaited.