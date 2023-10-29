Kerala blast 'unfortunate', says CM Vijayan; 'My state falling prey to...': Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed shock and dismay over reports of a blast at a Christian convention centre in Kerala on Sunday morning at a religious gathering. Condemning the incident, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said it's tragic to see Kerala falling prey to the mentality of killing and destruction. "I urge all religious leaders to united in condemning such barbarism and teaching their followers that violence archives nothing but more violence," Tharoor tweeted.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the situation is being closely monitored.

One woman was killed and several others were injured as at least three blasts took place at the convention centre where the devotees congregated for the prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses.

People who were present at the convention centre told the media that the first blast occurred in the middle of a prayer. "Subsequently, we heard two more blasts," an old lady who was inside the centre said. An officer of Kalamassery police said the cause of the blast or whether there was more than one was not confirmed.

Kerala health minister Veena George urged government healthcare professionals to report for duty in the wake of the blast. Another person present at the centre said there were over 2,000 people inside the hall when the incident occurred.

Sunday was the last day of the three-day meeting, which started on October 27.

The incident took place amid political tension in Kerala after Hamas leader Khaled Mashal virtually addressed a pro-Palestine protest.

Union home minister Amit Shah spoke with Vijayan and took stock of the situation. He also instructed the NIA and the NSG to reach on the spot and start an inquiry into the incident.

