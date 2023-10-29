Kerala blast news LIVE updates: Amit Shah dials CM Pinarayi after Kalamassery explosion

Kerala blast LIVE updates: One person was killed and over 20 were injured in a blast at a convention centre of a Christian group in Kochi on Sunday morning. The cause of the blast is being probed. The explosion occurred during a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses. (ANI)

The explosion occurred during a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses. Top police officials, including Kerala ATS, is at the spot.

An unidentified police official told PTI that they received a call at around 9 am about the explosions. Visuals on local TV channels showed fire rescue and police personnel in large numbers evacuating people from the site. Many people were seen outside the convention centre after the explosion.

According to Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev the blast site is cordoned off and police and fire rescue have been pressed into action. Kerala Health Minister Veena George has asked all government healthcare professionals to report for duty after the incident.



Here's what we know about the blast in Kochi so far.

