Blast reported at convention centre in Kochi, one killed

One person was killed and over 20 were injured in a blast at a convention centre of a Christian group in Kalamassery in Kerala's Ernakulam on Sunday morning. Follow LIVE updates here. The explosion occurred during a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses. (ANI)

The explosion took place during a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses. Top police officials, including those from the Kerala ATS, are at the spot. The cause of the blast remains.

An unidentified police official told PTI that they received a call at around 9 am about the blast.

Visuals on TV channels showed fire rescue and police personnel in large numbers evacuating people from the site. Many people were seen outside the convention centre after the explosion.

Kerala Chief Minister has termed the incident as unfortunate and added that his government is collecting details regarding the incident.

“It's a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam. DGP is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to DGP. We need to get more details after the investigation,” the chief minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev said that blast site is cordoned off and police and fire rescue have been pressed into action.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has also urged all government healthcare professionals to report for duty after the incident, according to PTI.

