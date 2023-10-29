News / India News / NSG and CT operatives rushed to Kalamassery blast site in Kochi

NSG and CT operatives rushed to Kalamassery blast site in Kochi

ByShishir Gupta
Oct 29, 2023 11:49 AM IST

One person died and over 20 were injured in a blast at a convention centre of a Christian religion group in Kalamassery.

Teams of counter-terror sleuths and National Security Guards (NSG) have been sent to the Jehovah Witnesses Church in Kalamassery in Kerala after an improvised explosive device exploded at the Sunday prayer meeting this morning. One woman died and another 23 were injured in the first hinterland blast after many years with CT operatives on the spot.

Many seen outside the convention centre post the explosion.(ANI)
It is understood that the IED may have been an inflammable device as the victim had severe burn injuries and the conditions of other injuries are still being reviewed. The blast took place at 9.40 am in the church which at that time had a congregation of 2500 persons.

While CT agencies are investigating the incident, Kalamassery near Kochi has been witness to Muslim radical activity including PFI in the past. However, the PFI are not known to use IEDs for their extremist activities.

The incident comes a day after former Hamas leader Khaled Mashal addressed a gathering in Malappuram in north Kerala virtually and exhorted the Jamait-e-Islami activists to take action against the non-believers.

