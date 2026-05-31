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Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing meets NSA Ajit Doval on first India visit since taking office

The visit comes less than two months after Min Aung Hlaing became President following Myanmar's parliamentary elections held in December and January.

Updated on: May 31, 2026 09:50 pm IST
By Shishir Gupta
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National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing in New Delhi on Sunday. This is Myanmar leader's first visit to India since assuming office in April.

Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing meets NSA Ajit Doval.

The visit comes less than two months after Min Aung Hlaing became President following Myanmar's parliamentary elections held in December and January. The polls were conducted after years of political turmoil triggered by the military coup of February 2021, which ousted the democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

Also Read | NSA Ajit Doval meets leaders from Russia, Myanmar at Moscow security forum

Myanmar remains one of India's key strategic neighbours, sharing a 1,640-km border with several northeastern states, including Nagaland and Manipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with Min Aung Hlaing on Monday.

These meetings underscore India's continued outreach to its eastern neighbour under the Neighbourhood First policy, with a focus on border management, connectivity projects and regional stability.

Myanmar's NSA is also expected to visit India in July to participate in the fifth meeting of National Security Advisers of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), providing another opportunity for both sides to deepen strategic cooperation.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shishir Gupta

Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

border security national security adviser ajit doval
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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