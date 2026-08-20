Nabin to meet new teams; rejigs likely in apex bodies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to recast its Parliamentary Board, the party’s highest decision-making body, and the Central Election Committee (CEC), which takes a call on candidate selections for various polls, people aware of the matter said. The party has recently announced a new team of national office bearers.

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Both the apex bodies were last rejigged in 2022. To be sure, the last Parliamentary Board reshuffle in August 2022 came around eight years after the previous reconstitution in 2014.

The rejig in Parliamentary Board and CEC is expected soon, although no dates have been officially decided for the process, the people cited above said.

Separately, the newly appointed 65 national office bearers, whose names were announced on August 17, are scheduled to meet party president Nitin Nabin on Saturday. “This will be a formal meeting of the party president and his new team…the next step will be to allocate work and states to the office bearers,” said a party functionary.

According to the party’s constitution, the Parliamentary Board consists of the party president as its chairperson and 10 other members, one of whom must be the leader of the party in Parliament. One of the general secretaries shall be nominated as secretary of the board.

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{{^usCountry}} At present, the Parliamentary Board has 12 members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At present, the Parliamentary Board has 12 members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. {{/usCountry}}

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“There is a possibility that some senior leaders from election-bound states could be included or a sitting CM also brought on board. But the party will stick to giving representation to women and ensure caste-balance,” said the functionary cited above.

At present, Sudha Yadav is the only woman in the board.

The CEC, which consists of the Parliamentary Board and eight other members, at present has 15 members, including two women — Sudha Yadav and former women’s wing chief Vanathi Srinivasan.

The national executive, which has 120 members, and the national council, which includes representatives from state councils, former party presidents and leaders of legislative parties, will also be reconstituted, the people said.