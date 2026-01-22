New BJP president Nitin Nabin’s first meet focuses on upcoming state polls

NEW DELHI: From strengthening the party’s presence at the booth level to countering the opposition’s narrative, Bharatiya Janata Party president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday identified the areas for the party cadre to focus on in the five poll-bound states where elections will take place soon. Nitin Nabin assumed charged as the BJP president in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders earlier this week. (ANI)

This was Nabin’s first meeting with the state and national office bearers, a day after he took over as the party chief.

According to party functionaries, Nabin, who has been a legislator and is well acquainted with organisational responsibilities, told the leaders to ensure that the bedrock of the party’s electioneering process, the booth workers are ready and equipped for the electoral battle in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Assam, where the party is hoping to retain power.

“The crux of his speech was on how to be battle ready for the elections. He spoke about the need to counter the opposition’s fake narratives about government policies, cited the example of the ambiguity and falsehoods that are being spread about VB-G Ram G (Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025) and SIR (Special Intensive Revision),” said a party functionary privy to the details of the meeting that was held at the BJP Central Office Extension.

The meeting which included all national office bearers, state BJP presidents, some former state presidents, and state organisation general secretaries reviewed the BJP’s election preparations.

“Representatives from all these states presented their respective preparedness reports before him (Nabin). Based on the reports submitted by the state BJP presidents and state in-charges, we are confident that in West Bengal, the BJP is all set to form the government for the first time with a full majority. In Assam, the BJP will form the government for the third consecutive term, and in Tamil Nadu as well, the BJP-NDA will form the government this time. In Puducherry, the NDA is returning to power, and in Kerala, the party is also expected to deliver a very strong performance in the upcoming assembly elections,” said Arun Singh, national general secretary.

Singh said Nabin emphasised the need to make BJP’s booth units and Mandal units “more comprehensive and all-encompassing”, thereby strengthening every booth and every mandal. “He also provided several directions to all office-bearers from the organisational perspective and shared his thoughts.The meeting also included discussions on several other political issues,” he said.

Former president JP Nadda also addressed the meeting and reflected on the party’s performance and preparedness. National General Secretary (organisation) B L Santosh also spoke on the occasion.

Nabin, who is the youngest to hold the top party position, has hit the ground running.

Hours after he took over on Tuesday, he announced the appointment of election in-charges in Kerala and for local body polls in Chandigarh, Telangana municipal corporation elections and the Greater Bengaluru corporation election.

National general secretary Vinod Tawde, who was in-charge of Bihar, where the BJP scripted a stupendous win in 2025, has been given charge of Kerala where the party has never won an election. The recent victory in Thiruvananthapuram corporation in Kerala has come as a shot in the arm for the BJP.

Nabin also gave former national general secretary Ram Madhav the charge of overseeing elections in Greater Bengaluru corporation. Madhav who was earlier in charge of elections in Jammu and Kashmir has played a key role in the party’s expansion in the North East.

In a post on ‘ X’ he said, “Local body elections are fought and won purely on local agendas and the strength and hard work of the local Karyakartas. Together with two other senior colleagues, we shall strive utmost to help Team Karnataka in winning the prestigious election.”

Describing the corporation election as very prestigious because it is a conglomerate of five municipal corporations that include several towns and more than 120 villages besides the city of Bengaluru, he said, “...With an electorate of over 9 million and 369 corporation wards, it is no less than an assembly battle for the state.”