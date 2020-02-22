Nadda meets Nitish Kumar in Bihar, Sushil Modi claims opposition rattled by ‘Unity’

india

BJP’s national president J P Nadda met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his maiden visit to Bihar as the party chief on Saturday, prompting the Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi to claim that the message of unity (from the meeting) has created ripples in the opposition camp a few months ahead of the state assembly polls.

After the debacle in Delhi and Jharkhand polls, elections for the 243-member Bihar assembly are going to be a litmus test for the BJP in particular and the NDA in general.

“The talks between BJP president J P Nadda and JD (U) national president Nitish Kumar were held in an atmosphere of mutual trust and respect. The way two leaders have given a message of unity has caused ripples in opposition,” Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted after the meeting.

Nadda also met BJP leaders and workers and exhorted them to take the work done by the NDA government to the people. He also presided over the core committee meeting where 12 out of the 14 members were present.

The Bihar BJP core committee decided to strengthen its organizational base further. The BJP president inaugurated 11 new party district offices through video conferencing. The party has already reconstituted 1,074 mandal committees after the election of new state unit president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal.

“The NDA has changed the face of state in the past 5 years and the election to be held in November will also be fought under Nitish Kumar’s leadership,” Nadda reiterated party stance announced previously by home minister Amit Shah.

He credited both PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar and said people should be reminded of their contribution.

“Go and explain to people that Bihar has the blessings of PM Narendra Modi, who has provided assistance worth billions to the state and these have been effectively utilised on the ground through Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” he said.

He also asked workers to dispel “misinformation” about the Modi government’s measures such as abrogation of Article 370 and making triple talaq a punishable offence. He said these “decisive steps” had brought “happiness” to residents of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir who were previously deprived of many rights and women who were aggrieved by the practice of instant divorce.

Aware of the dissidence that may crop up once the ticket distributions start, Nadda philosophically said, “Always do remember, politics is a serious full-time job where there is an entry point, but no exit. Do not get swayed by concerns of individual benefits. Do remember that if the party thrives, benefits will reach all.”